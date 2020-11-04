Don Francis Alberico PROCTOR — Don Francis Alberico, 49, died Oct. 30, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born March 10, 1971, in Rutland, the son of Francis and Audrey (Comstock) Alberico. He received his early education in Brandon. Mr. Alberico joined the Vermont Army National Guard at age 17. He was owner/operator of Alberico Painting and Home Improvements. He enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, kayaking, going to music festivals and dancing. Survivors include his wife, Karen (Lorenc) Alberico, whom he married Feb. 18, 2012, in Brandon; three sons, Jacob and Gabriel Alberico, Jacob Lorenc; his siblings, Anthony and Cynthia Alberico, Deloris Stone; six grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Alberico was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia and Mary Alberico. The private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.