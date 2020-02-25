Donald A. Badger Sr. MANCHESTER — Donald A. Badger Sr., a lifelong resident of Manchester, died Feb. 18, 2020, at his home, at age 81, following a long illness. Don was a builder in the Manchester area, working both for himself and for other builders going back to the 1960s. He was well-known for his attention to detail on the job and for being willing to share his knowledge with younger workers. But Don's passions were his family and the outdoors. Deer season was the highlight of the year for him - he was an accomplished buck hunter who welcomed many other hunters to his camp on Beech Ridge in East Dorset. Don also enjoyed deep-sea fishing off the New England coast and in Alaska, and he had success fishing for salmon in Lake Ontario and in Ireland. He collected a room full of trophies as a snowmobile racer all around New England, and he played in annual golf tournaments in Manchester and Dorset. He was known for being a long hitter, and he would attract crowds to watch him tee off during the long-drive competitions. His handicap, however, was his short game. Don was also a Boy Scout troop leader in Manchester for several years. Don was born in Bennington on Dec. 29, 1938, to Sidney C. Badger and Rose (Leary) Badger. He grew up working on the Manchester dairy farm owned by his uncle, Arthur Hayes. He attended local schools and graduated from Burr and Burton Seminary in 1957. He was a star athlete in football, basketball and baseball at BBS, and was selected to various all-league and all-state teams. He played running back in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl all-star football game, and in the 1960s, he was a power-hitting pitcher and infielder on the Manchester town baseball team. Don was inducted into the Burr and Burton Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Margaret O'Shea Badger; and their five children, Terry Badger (Helen) of Chicago, Illinois, Deborah Baker (John) of East Dorset, Donald Badger Jr. (Elaine) of Danby, Michael Badger of Manchester, and Sidney Badger (Danielle) of Queensbury, New York. He is also survived by his half-siblings, Frank, Michael and John Stoodley, all of the Bellows Falls area, and Rose Alice Newell of Titusville, Florida; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Brewster Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 at the United Church of Dorset, with a reception to immediately follow. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
