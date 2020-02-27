Donald A. Guy LUDLOW — Donald A. Guy, 87, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born June 25, 1932, in Lyndon, the son of Lewis and Violet (Henderson) Guy. He graduated in 1950 from Lyndon Institute. Mr. Guy enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950 and was stationed in Alaska from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean conflict. On Dec. 8, 1956, he married Norma Dempsie in Ludlow. He worked as a ski instructor and cutting trails at Okemo Mountain in Ludlow. He was employed as a toolmaker and machinist with General Electric in Ludlow and Rutland for over 10 years. After which, he owned and operated his own excavating company in Ludlow for many years, including working on the Alaska pipeline for three summers. Mr. Guy enjoyed hunting and fishing trips to Canada and Colorado, and skiing. Survivors include his wife of Ludlow; a daughter, Valarie Lajoie of Shrewsbury, and a son, Gary Guy of Woodbridge, Virginia; a brother, Ronald Guy of Lyndonville; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother and two sisters. The memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ludlow Ambulance Department, 19 West Hill, Ludlow, VT 05149. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
