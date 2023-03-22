Donald A. McGee WALLINGFORD — Donald A. McGee, 83, of Longs, SC and Wallingford, VT died March 14, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He was born April 15, 1939, the son of Leo and Mary (Greeno) of Pittsford, VT. He graduated from Pittsford High School with the class of 1957 and went to work in the family's plumbing business. Mr. McGee was a Co-Founder and instrumental in building The Serenity House in Wallingford, VT in 1972. Serenity's mission is to provide adults suffering from addiction a residential treatment setting that is oriented around the recognition of addiction as a treatable, chronic illness. Serenity House treats 450-500 clients yearly. Mr. McGee recognized that additional facilities were needed; that need resulted in two additional treatment facilities in Rutland. McGee House was dedicated in his name due to his continuous support and focus on the importance of recovery. He was a local baseball coach and umpire for many years, an avid golfer and loved sports. Survivors include his partner Kate Spencer, daughters Marci Finney, Beth Ann Blackwell, Kristen McGee, and son, Jon Michael Fitzgerald, sister Anne LaDue, sisters in law Charlotte McGee, Connie McGee; several nieces and nephews. Mr. McGee was predeceased by brothers, David McGee,Sr, Walter McGee, and Jerry McGee; sister Rita Sheldon. Per Donald's request, there will be no services. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in his memory to Serenity House, 98 Church St, Wallingford, VT, 05773 may do so.
