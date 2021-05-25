Donald B. Richardson MOUNT HOLLY — Donald B. Richardson, 81, of Mount Holly, Vermont, died peacefully on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept.10, 1939, in Stamford, Connecticut, the son of Thomas F. and Anna (Bartley) Richardson. Don graduated from the Stamford public school system, attended Rider College and graduated from University of Connecticut, concentrating in business management and marketing and had taken several graduate courses at College of St. Joseph in Rutland. He worked at Republic Steel, Sears Roebuck, Allstate Insurance and Avon before starting his own business. His many business ventures in Connecticut and Vermont included landscaping, building and servicing swimming pools, and property management. His most recent venture promoted energy conservation and residential solar systems. Don volunteered at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Habitat for Humanity, Friends of Ludlow Auditorium, Okemo Valley TV and Society of Vermont Artists & Craftsman. He was a member of National Ski Patrol for over 25 years, both in Connecticut (Mohawk) and Vermont (Okemo and Bear Creek). He was an EMT-I and served on Mount Holly Rescue, Ludlow Ambulance and Brandon Area Rescue squads. He represented the Town of Mount Holly at Rutland Regional Planning Commission and Transportation Advisory Council meetings. As a member of Grace Congregational UCC of Rutland, he served on the Property and Mission & Service committees. Don was a longtime friend of Bill’s. An avid square dancer, he joined the Cast Off 8’s of Rutland and attended local, regional and national square dance events. Don is survived by his longtime companion, Rhonda Rivers of Mount Holly, Vermont; a son, Scott Richardson and his wife, Anne (Mossa) Richardson, of Denver, Colorado; a daughter, Sherry Berdini and her husband, Jim, of Waretown, New Jersey; a daughter, Kelley Clark and her husband, Frank, of Ridgefield, Connecticut; along with four grandchildren, Michael and Nicole Richardson of Denver, Colorado, Kylie Berdini of Waretown, New Jersey, and Iris Clark of Ridgefield, Connecticut. The family would like to thank the Foley Cancer Center and the RRMC 5th floor staff for their compassionate care. A celebration is being planned for a later date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
