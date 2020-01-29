Donald C. Hanson HUBBARDTON — Donald Clermont Hanson, 88, of Hubbardton died at home peacefully Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family. He was born May 26, 1931, in Newark, New Jersey, to Hilmer and Clementine (Laffin) Hanson. He graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in 1948 and worked on local farms until he joined the U.S. Army in 1950. He proudly served his country for two years in the Korean War which affected him his entire life. After returning home, he took care of his parents at home until their deaths. On Feb. 5, 1965, he married Marilyn Shillingford in New Jersey and together, they moved to Castleton where they raised their family. They were married for almost 55 years. He loved his family, his country, hard work, hunting, fishing, trapping, old country music and his tractor. In earlier years, he raised pigs, beef and raspberries. He worked for many local companies running heavy equipment and was a long distance truck driver. He built and restored five houses in Poultney and Hubbardton. He retired at age 62 and then continued to work for the Town of Hubbardton highway crew. He also cut and sold firewood. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 55 years; his children, Craig of Hubbardton, Linda (Scott) Graziano of Hubbardton, Brad (Larissa) of Milton and Amy (Jeff) Dunbar of Kingsbury, New York. He loved his 10 grandchildren, Jimmy, Lindsay (Ryan), Chris, Lauren, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Jacob, Ben, Jenna, John, and their significant others. Two great-grandsons, Finn and Henry, survive him. He is also survived by his cousin, Natalie, brothers and sisters-in-law, all of New Jersey. He was predeceased by his parents; sister Dot and her husband; brother Bud (Fred); and his best friend and nephew, Billy Badin. The family would like to thank RAVNA and Hospice for the wonderful care he received at home and to his many friends and their families for reaching out to us during the past two years. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at the Ducharme Funeral Home in Castleton. Donations in his honor can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
