Donald C. Watters BRISTOL — Donald C. Watters, 72, of Bristol, Vermont, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, following a long illness. Don was born at Porter Hospital in Middlebury on May 1, 1949, the son of Chester W. and Joyce (Black) Watters of Brandon. Don grew up and attended school in Brandon graduating from Otter Valley Union High School class of 1967. He then enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. Following basic training in Cape May, New Jersey, he attended Radioman School on Governors Island, New York. After receiving certification as Radioman, he continued on doing search and rescue and aids to navigation at duty stations in Charleston, South Carolina, St. Louis, Missouri, and his final year of isolated duty at the U.S, Coast Guard Loran Station at Adak Island, Alaska. He was not very pleased about being isolated from his wife and family for an entire year but later in life as he reflected back, he came to realize that it was the most memorable and rewarding of his military service. Don was predeceased by his parents; and his first love and former wife, Shari Mumford Watters. He is survived by the second love of his life and constant companion of 43 years, Julie Brown, of Bristol; brother, David Watters, of Rutland; sisters, Linda Dolan, of Claremont New Hampshire, and Suzi Watters, of Brandon; his aunt, Judith Chase, of Concord, New Hampshire; niece, Amanda Ewell and family, of Hutto, Texas; nephew, Jason Watters and family, of Salem, New York; very special lifelong friends, Patrick Martin, of Rutland, and David Trombley, of North Clarendon; also, many other extended family members; and close friends too numerous to mention. Per Don's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Private burial will take place at a later date in the Old Goshen Cemetery. Contributions in his honor may be made to Homeward Bound, 236 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753; or Addison County Home Health and Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.