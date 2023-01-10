Donald F. Delpha II WEST RUTLAND — Donald Frederick Delpha II, 50, of West Rutland died Wednesday evening January 4, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on August 28, 1972, in Rutland. He was the only son of Donald and Judith (Coltey) Delpha. Don grew up in Rutland graduating from Rutland High School in 1990. He served in the US Air Force for eight years, traveling worldwide providing security details. His favorite assignment by far was Aviano, Italy where he was stationed for several years. Don was honorably discharged in 1998. Don married Michelle Mooney October 1, 2016, 25 years after they went to Don's Senior Ball together. It was one of his favorite stories to tell. Don was employed for 10 years as a correctional officer in Keene, NH and for the last 7 years he was an Assistant Vice President with M and T Bank. Survivors include his wife Michelle of West Rutland, son Alexander Delpha of Marlborough, NH, stepdaughter Elizabeth Bailey and stepson Andrew Bailey of West Rutland, his parents of Rutland, his in-laws Ray and Judy Mooney of Rutland, 2 sisters-in-law Erin Mazzariello and her husband Jeremy of Pelham NH and Mary Fran Skaza and her fiancée Aaron Jones of Rutland. Don was loved by Gracyn Skaza, Nathan Mazzariello, Adam Mazzariello, aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private. The family invites everyone to the American Legion Post 87 in West Rutland to a Celebration of Don's life on Sunday, January 15 at 3pm. Please bring a dish if you'd like and any fun memories of Don to share. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Jimmy V Foundation, The V Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513 V.org or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital ,501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Don was a wonderful son, father and husband who was dedicated to his family and his country. He fought his battle with cancer fiercely until the very end. He was encouraged by Jimmy V who said "Don't give up. Don't EVER give up." He never did. He will be missed terribly.
My condolences to family and friends..
