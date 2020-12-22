Donald E. Loseby RUTLAND — Donald E. Loseby, 86, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Rutland, the son of Charles H. and Florence (Davis) Loseby. He graduated in 1953 from the Mount St. Joseph Academy. Mr. Loseby married Barbara Gilbert Oct. 18, 1958. He was employed by Wilson Photo Finishing for over 47 years until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed restoring cars, hunting, fishing and trapping. He built his own home. Survivors include his wife; three sons, Mike Loseby of Windsor, David and Mark Loseby of Rutland; two siblings, Mary Ellen Cheever of Keene, New Hampshire, Paul Loseby of Cleveland, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mr. Loseby was predeceased by a brother, Francis Loseby, July 7, 2020. There will be no public services at this time. A private burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
