Donald E. Rogers III WALLINGFORD — Donald E. "JD" Rogers III, 43, died Aug. 11, 2019, of diabetes, surrounded by loved ones. He was born April 27, 1976, in Rutland. Mr. Rogers enjoyed being outdoors and working with his hands. Survivors include his wife, Tammy (Senecal) Rogers; five children Kade Rogers, Katelynn Colomb, Tyler Gearwar, Cendra and Sierra Howard; seven grandchildren; six sisters and four brothes; and his parents Jean (Lebo) and Donald Rogers Sr. He was predeceased by his sister, Melissa Marcille-Messer. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
