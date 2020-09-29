Donald E. Sanderson SHREWSBURY — Donald E. Sanderson, 81, of Shrewsbury died Sept. 23, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland, July 20, 1939, the son of Fordyce and Katherine (Ackley) Sanderson. Donald was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1958 and a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Donald was employed at General Electric Co. for 35 years. He was a former member of the Mount Holly Baptist Church. Don was an avid fan of NASCAR and a collector of Dale Earnhardt memorabilia. He enjoyed woodworking, bowling, slow pitch softball, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. He fell in love with golfing and was a proud member of Skene Valley Country Club, in Whitehall, New York. He was a photographer for the Mill River Athletics and the clock keeper for Mill River Soccer. Surviving are his daughter, Julie Sanderson of Rutland; a sister, Linda S. Olney and husband Bill of Shrewsbury; three brothers, Milton Sanderson and wife Donna of Rutland, Carroll Sanderson of Ludlow and Paul Sanderson and wife Leanne of Rutland; several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former wife, Beverly Dunlap Browe and husband Thomas of Florence; and close friends and neighbors, Norm and Rita Flanders. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of his family, in Northam Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
