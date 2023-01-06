Donald F. Delpha II WEST RUTLAND — Donald Frederick Delpha II, 50, of West Rutland died Wednesday evening January 4, 2023, at his residence Services are pending with the Aldous Funeral Home.
Rain and snow in the morning then remaining overcast in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%..
Rain and snow showers in the evening. Then remaining overcast late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 30%.
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 12:18 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.