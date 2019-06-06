Donald F. Ladd BENSON — Donald Francis Ladd, 76, passed away at home on May 31, 2019, son of Warren H. and Ruth (Barber) Ladd. Mr. Ladd graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1961 and was employed for many years by the State of Vermont Highway Department prior to his retirement. Mr. Ladd was a selectman, cemetery commissioner and very active in the United Church of Benson. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife Janet, daughters Kathy (Frederick) Laramie of Castleton and Debra Godnick of Queensbury, N.Y.; a step-daughter, Jennifer Partch-Whitehurst of Benson; a step-son, John Partch of Fair Haven; sisters Betty Moyer of Castleton and Joan (George) Patnode of Castleton; brothers Raymond (Lois) Ladd of Castleton, Allen (Diane) Ladd of Shoreham, Charles (Lisette) Ladd of Cornwall and Richard (Cathy) Ladd; granddaughter Alyssa Dempsey of Brooklyn; step-granddaughter Shannon Whitehurst of Benson; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, George Ladd. There will be a private burial service at the Fairview Cemetery. Please join the family for a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. at The Barn at Kingston Place on June 29, 1293 Parkhill Road, Benson, VT. Special thanks to the Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Third floor and Bayada. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home.
