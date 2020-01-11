Donald F. Longley RUTLAND — Donald F. Longley, 75, died Jan. 8, 2020, at his home. He was born March 20, 1944, in Rutland, the son of Harold and Reita (St. Cyr) Longley. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Known as a jack of all trades, Mr. Longley was employed as a truck driver, a carpenter, and by the State of Vermont. Survivors include four daughters Lindee Baker of Burlington, Petra Longley of California, Earicka Longley of North Carolina, Tammy Brenner of Colorado; three stepsons Carl Peer of Rutland, Billy and Timothy Peer of Proctor; a sister, Roberta Miller of Virginia; his first wife, Linda Walsh of Derby, and his second wife, Sylvia Longley of Rutland; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother, Douglas Longley. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made for his dog Midnight’s continued care, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
