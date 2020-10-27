Donald F. Scott RUTLAND — Donald F. Scott, 87, died Oct. 21, 2020, at his home. He was born May 6, 1933, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Thomas Francis and Louise Catherine (Forrester) Scott. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Scott was employed as manager of Stop ‘N Shop and Bradley’s Supermarkets. He enjoyed all things Irish, dancing, gardening and reading history books. Survivors include his wife, Ann (Sheldon) Scott of Rutland; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Widner of Colorado, Karen Frances Scott of California; four stepchildren, Penny Iovieno, Catherine, Theo and Louis Iselios; two sisters, Maralin Costalano and Ann Yankura; numerous grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Lawrence and Paul Scott. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at St. Peter Church in Rutland, with the Rev. John Tokaz, pastor, officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.