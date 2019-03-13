Donald F. VanGuilder MT. HOLLY — Donald F. VanGuilder, 75, died March 7, 2019 at the home of Carol and Floyd VanGuilder in Rutland, after a long illness. He was born May 21, 1943, in Rutland, the son Perry and Bernice VanGuilder. He graduated from Black River High School in 1962. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a machinist at General Electric Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gambling. He is survived by two brothers, Floyd VanGuilder and wife Carol of Rutland, and Brian VanGuilder of Piermont, N.H.; and one sister, Marilyn Pecor and husband Richard of Port St. Lucie, Florida; four nephews, David VanGuilder and wife Dawn of Clarendon, Damon VanGuilder of Rutland, Darren VanGuilder and wife Lisa of Chester, Virginia and Stephen Pecor of Colorado. At the request of the deceased, there will be no wake or funeral.
