Donald J. Carr BRIDGEWATER — The graveside service for Donald J. Carr, 96, who died Sept. 13, 2020, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Gold Coast Road in Bridgewater. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock.
