Donald James Larocque BRANDON — Donald James Larocque, age 81, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the home of his care providers in Brandon. Mr. Larocque was born in Windsor on Nov. 1, 1938. He was the son of Stewart and Ruth (Dunne) Larocque. His earlier years were spent at the Brandon Training School. He loved music and singing. Christmas time and Christmas music were especially important to him. Bugs Bunny was his favorite character. He also enjoyed his annual summer trips to Maine, and traveling with his care provider family. Surviving is his care provider family, with whom he made his home for the past 29 years, Brenda and Jim Wade and their children, Nicole Fischer and Taylor Landon; his former guardian, Jan Sherman, and his present guardian, Dale Severy. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Bob Bove, pastor of the Brandon Baptist Church, will officiate. A public graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Special thanks go out to all of the staff at the Community Access Program.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.