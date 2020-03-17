Donald James Larocque rites BRANDON — The private funeral service for Donald James Larocque, 81, who died March 12, 2020, was held Monday, March 16, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Bob Bove, pastor of Brandon Baptist Church, officiated. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford.
