Donald John Mylott BENNINGTON — Donald John Mylott, 86, formerly of Pleasant Street, passed away Feb. 25, 2020, at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation. Donald was born in Rockingham, Vermont, on Jan. 26, 1934, the son of the late Andrew Vincent Mylott and Hazel Elida Russell. He received his early education in Cobleskill, New York, schools, the Varney Bushell School and Oak Hill School in Pownal. Donald worked as a gardener at the Mount Hope Farm for 12 years. He also worked for Bennington Display, Bennington Brush, Green Mountain Furniture and Cushman Manufacturing Co. Donald enjoyed gardening, flowers, house plants and animals, especially ducks, geese and goats. Donald is survived by many cousins and an extended family of friends. A Mass of Christian death and burial for Donald will be celebrated Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the family lot in Parklawn Cemetery. Prior to the Mass, a visiting hour will be held from 10-11 a.m. at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 21 West Main St., Bennington, Vermont. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Donald’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 957, Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main St., Bennington, Vermont.
