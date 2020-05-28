Donald Joseph Mancini RUTLAND — Donald Joseph Mancini, 86, of Rutland passed away in his home Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after a long illness. Donald was born in Stamford, Connecticut, but moved to Rutland after serving in the military. Donald retired from General Electric and spent his days following his favorite sports teams, especially the New York Yankees. He was predeceased by his wife, Enerica; and leaves behind his daughters, Patricia Heleba and husband Danny and Lisa Mancini of Rutland; and granddaughter, Cassandra Heleba of Burlington. Aldous Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
