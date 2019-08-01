Donald L. Keefe RUTLAND — Donald L. “Bundsie” Keefe, 79, of Rutland, died Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, at his home. He was born in Rutland July 22, 1940, the son of Leo F. and Berenice (Shelvey) Keefe. Bundsie was a graduate of the first class of Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Rutland. He was a graduate of Rutland High School class of 1958. He attended Vermont Academy, the University of Vermont, and graduated from Castleton State College. Growing up, Bundsie loved sports. Fond memories include his time as a bat boy for the Post 31 Legion Champions, captaining three sports at Rutland High, winning the 1958 Basketball State Championship, playing football at UVM and playing basketball at CSC. Born a Yankees’ fan, Bundsie continued his love of the pin stripes his whole life. His calling was teaching and coaching children. He touched thousands of hearts during his 35+ years as a math teacher at Rutland Junior High School and countless more as a coach for many of those years. He coached boys’ basketball at the middle school level and varsity baseball and football at Rutland High School. In retirement, he enjoyed frequent travel to Ireland, Florida, and Seattle, along with coaching and watching his grandchildren’s sports, cultivating a legacy of Keefe athletes. Bundsie will live on beloved in the memories of everyone who knew him. Surviving are his wife, Penny DuBray Keefe, of Rutland; three sons Christopher J. Keefe, of Rutland, Patrick J. Keefe and wife Cheri, of Yakima, WA, and Brian J. Keefe, of Rutland; a daughter, Colleen Keefe Swett and husband Geoffrey, of Olympia, WA; two sisters Patricia Loso and husband George, of Proctor, and Norma Dikeman, of Rutland; two brothers Barry Keefe and wife Sally, of Rutland, and Kevin Keefe, of Rutland; five grandchildren Kaitlin Keefe, Erin Keefe, Kaili Keefe, Shelvey Swett and Sean Swett; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Martha Campagne. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Contributions may be made to VNA/Hospice or Rutland Heart Center.
