Donald L. Keefe RUTLAND — Donald L. “Bundsie” Keefe, 79, died Tuesday, July 31, 2019, at his home. Calling hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Peter Church in Rutland. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
