Donald Larsen MELBOURNE, FL — Donald (Don) Larsen of MELBOURNE, FL, and long-time resident of RUTLAND, VT, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2023. Don is predeceased by his parents Karl and Florence Larsen of Westborough, MA, and his elder brother Kenneth Larsen of Sun City, AZ. He is survived by his ex-wife Janice Larsen and five children: Duane Larsen (Julie) of Duxbury, MA; Derek Larsen of Miami, FL; Derreth Romano (Frank) of Brandon, VT; Jody Thayer of Scarborough, ME; and Taina Boynton (David) of Rutland, VT and Deerfield Beach, FL. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren (who all knew him as “Pop Pop”) and ten great grandchildren. Don was born in Westborough, MA, on May 26, 1934. He graduated from Westborough High School in 1953, where he played varsity football and basketball. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1954 to 1958 as an aviation radioman with the CG air detachment in Argentia, Newfoundland, Canada, and earned the National Service Defense Medal and USCG Good Conduct Medal. Don then attended Michigan State University and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture. After graduation, Don and his family moved to Woonsocket, RI, where he worked as a landscape architect with the city planning and urban renewal team. In 1966, Don, Jan, and their five children left Woonsocket and moved to Glenwood Springs, CO, where Don joined the U.S. Forest Service, and served as a landscape architect for recreational land use. In 1967, the family moved to Lakewood, CO, when Don was reassigned to the regional office. In 1971, the family settled in Rutland, VT, where Don worked as a landscape architect for the Green Mountain National Forest until his retirement in 1986. Given his love for warm sunny weather and the ocean, Don became a snowbird, spending half the year in Vermont and half in Melbourne, FL. Eventually he became a permanent resident of Melbourne, where he resided for most of the past 20 years. Don was an accomplished accordionist, winning talent shows in his youth and playing in various bands throughout his adult life. In later years, he primarily played as a volunteer at assisted living facilities and nursing homes. Don was a talented artist throughout his life, creating pastels of his children and elder relatives, and then expanding into watercolors, pencil sketches, and oil painting in his retirement years. He always felt fitness was important, and he promoted athletic participation to his children. He played tennis and golf, and enjoyed jogging, hiking, and biking. He also enjoyed bridge, family card games, and domestic travel. He leaves behind a family legacy that embraces his diversity of interests and passion to engage in the activities of life. A celebration of Don’s life will take place, weather permitting, at the Hapgood Pond Recreation Area near Peru, VT, from 1 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, October 1. The Hapgood Pond area is the first land acquired in the formation of the Green Mountain National Forest, and the recreation area around the pond itself was designed by Don during his tenure with the Forest Service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
