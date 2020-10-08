Donald Leslie Wilson LONGS, S.C. — Donald Leslie Wilson, 73, passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, after a long battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Springfield, Vermont, the son of Clayton Bertram and Doris (Virtue) Wilson. Don graduated from Springfield High School, class of 1964. Following graduation, he earned an Associate in Engineering degree from Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts. In 1984, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey. After 32 years, he retired from IBM as the manager of Equipment Engineering Services in East Fishkill, New York. Don was a Vietnam veteran. He was drafted and honorably served in the Air Force from 1969-1973 and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Hunter; a brother, Leonard Wilson and wife Norma; a brother, Norman Wilson; a sister-in-law, Marthanne Lamela, and a brother-in-law, Lawrence Wood. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Sherlie (Wood) Wilson of Longs, South Carolina; one daughter, Kimberly Ann Shuck and husband Roger of New Braunfels, Texas; four grandchildren, Schuyler Shuck of Austin, Texas, Parker Shuck, Adrianna Shuck and Victoria Shuck; a sister-in-law, Leslie Messer and husband Robert of Springfield, Vermont; a brother-in-law, Howard Wood of Ellington, Connecticut; a nephew, Mike Wilson and wife Holly of Arizona; a nephew, Gary Salvon of California. Don was a friend to everyone and a man of his word. He never found himself bored during his retirement. He had many interests and talents to keep him busy. He was an avid bowler and served as a Hudson Valley Bowling Association Director. He was very proud of his 300 game bowled at Bowling Time Lanes in 2013. He was a lifelong golfer who cherished the friendships he made with his golfing buddies. Don loved photography and his home is filled with photographs of his world travels. He was a member of the Air Force 366th Fighter Association and enjoyed their annual reunions. Don was a 32-year member of the American Legion and a member of the Elks Club. He was a member of the Saturday Night Cruisers car club and enjoyed many West Point ice hockey games. If he was not traveling the world, repairing a friends’ computer, visiting his family, attending a car show or enjoying one of his many hobbies, he could be found in his garage working on his 1975 Mercedes Benz, his 1992 Chrysler LeBaron or his 2001 PT Cruiser. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 HWY-90, Little River, South Carolina. Private graveside services will be at a later date in Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Collings Foundation Annual Fund to help support the preservation of American flight heritage; or the National Museum of the Air Force Foundation at https://www.afmuseum.com/donations.
