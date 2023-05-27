Donald M. Fowler CASTLETON — Donald Michael “Mike” Fowler passed away on Saturday, May 20th after battling cancer for the third time. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Teresa Fowler, his Uncle Sam, his brothers Douglas (Sherry) and Patrick (Sylvia), his children Tanya (Joseph), Scott (Sharon), Edward (Penelope), April (Sarah), Big Ed, and Matthew (Kelsey), his grandchildren Edward, Mariah, Cassidy, Carter, Matthew, Michael, Dean, Benjamin, Anthony, Shailyn, and Amelia and his and his great grandchildren Haidyn, Scarlett, and Melissa and many other beloved family members. Mike graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1972 where he was the first co-captain of the Fair Haven wrestling team along with his life long friend Dan Coppins. Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman and a prolific machinist having built engines for hot rods and race cars around the country. He was generous, hard working, loyal, and selfless and will be dearly missed by many. A celebration of life will be announced in the coming months. If I could save you in a bottle, the first thing that I’d do is save every day until eternity passes away, just to spend them with you. If I could make days last forever, if words could make wishes come true, I’d save every day like a treasure and then again I would spend them with you. We’ll miss you forever Fugowee Guide.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.