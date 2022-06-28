Donald “Manny” Charron BENSON- Donald “Manny” Edward Charron, 63 of Benson and a former resident of Fair Haven died Friday afternoon June 24, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 23, 1958 in Rutland. Survivors include his mother Maureen Charron of Castleton, an Aunt Helen Perkins, Uncle Keith Perkins of NY, his caregivers Clint and Pam Dugan and family of Benson and cousins. A funeral service will be held 10 Am Tuesday June 28, 2022 at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital or the Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice C/O Durfee Funeral Home, P. O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
