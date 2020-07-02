Donald P. LaPorte LEICESTER — Donald Phillip LaPorte, 82, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Leicester, the son of George and Bernice (Ryder) LaPorte. He graduated in 1956 from Brandon High School. In earlier years, Mr. LaPorte worked at Newton-Thompson and later, Rollers by Baker, both in Forest Dale. He then joined Standard Register in Middlebury, where he retired in 1993 after more than 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his Harley motorcycle and watching NASCAR. Survivors include three children, Kathy Hayes of Brandon, Judy Lamoureux of Crown Pont, New York, Michael LaPorte of Forest Dale; six siblings, Annette LaRock of Salisbury, Marjorie Shepard of Brandon, Eileen LaPorte of Rutland, Allen, Kenneth and Robert LaPorte, all of Leicester; six grandchildren, a great-grandson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley (Taylor) LaPorte, Sept. 17, 2012; they were married Oct. 23, 1970, in Brandon. A private gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
