Donald P. Tupper ORWELL — Donald Peter Tupper, age 76, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home in Orwell, following a fierce battle with lung cancer. Don was born in Middlebury on October 8, 1946. He was the son of Wilson and Helen (Farnham) Tupper. He received his early education in Orwell Schools and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School, class of 1964. He grew up on the family farm in Orwell, where he continued farming in his earlier years. He later formed his own construction company and had built many custom homes in the area. Don made many gallons of maple syrup over the years. He had done many volunteer improvements at the Orwell Congregation Church of the years. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed playing golf with friends at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon, and Skene Valley Country Club in Whitehall. Don was predeceased by his loving wife; Stella Marie Tupper. He is survived by his son; Donny Tupper of Fair Haven, his daughter; Jennifer Tupper of Charlotte, NC, his long-time companion; Margaret Ryan, of Orwell, his brother; Wilson David Tupper and his wife Connie of Orwell, grandchildren; Seth Tupper and Hope Tupper and great granddaughter; Karmyn Carrol. Various niece’s and nephew’s also survive him. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10 AM, at the Orwell Congregational Church. Dr. David Anderson, pastor will officiate. The graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in the family lot, at Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 6-8 PM. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; The First Congregational Church of Orwell, Orwell, VT 05760.
