Donald R. Doane POULTNEY — Donald Richard Doane, 72, of Poultney, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, surrounded by his doting family, after a long battle with cancer. Born on Aug. 21, 1946, in Lincoln, Maine, to Harold and Jessie Doane, Donald graduated high school from Lee Academy in Lee, Maine. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, and was a dedicated employee of General Electric for over 30 years. Don was a Ford nut just like his father before him, a lover of all animals, a master mechanic, an avid boater, firearms enthusiast, Pepsi drinking, fun loving, devoted husband, father and grandfather. He has left behind a loving wife, Charlene, of 44 years; their pets Chica and Millie; a son, Donald Harold Doane and wife Jessica and their children Mattilyn, Henry Harold and Myra Beth; a daughter, René Ruth Johnson and husband Brian Richard Johnson and their daughter Maria René; and countless beloved friends and family. He was predeceased by his parents Harold L. Doane and Jessie Ruth Doane; an infant sister, Joyce Ruth Doane; mother-in-law, Myra Nelson, and father-in-law, Wallace Smith Nelson. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 30, from 5-7 p.m. at the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, 266 Allen Ave. in Poultney. A graveside service will be on Friday, May 31, at 11 a.m. in the Poultney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Vermont Military Honors Team and the Poultney American Legion. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
