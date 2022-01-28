Donald R. Duby RUTLAND — Donald R. Duby, 97, died Wednesday. Jan. 26, 2022, at The Pines at Rutland. He was born Dec. 29, 1924, in Williamsville, the son of George and Mary (Burbee) Duby. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II serving in the European Theater. Mr. Duby was employed as an auto mechanic at various Rutland area automobile dealers. Survivors include three sons, Ronald Duby, of Sweden, Daniel Duby, of Whitehall, New York, Dennis Duby, of Brandon; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Eldora (Slason) Duby, 12 brothers and sisters. The funeral service and burial with military honors will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.