Donald R. LaFlam BRANDON - The family of Donald R. LaFlam is saddened to share the news of his passing. Donald died peacefully in his sleep at age 83 in his home in Brandon, Vermont, on Nov. 8, 2018. Donald was born Nov. 12, 1934, the son of Elise (Spooner) and Henry LaFlam. Donald was raised in Panton, Vermont, and graduated from Beeman Academy in 1952, the same year he married the love of his life, Audrey Guyette. They married on Oct. 4 and honeymooned in Niagara Falls. Donald worked as a farmer, manufacturer and car salesman before owning LaFlam Motors in Middlebury, Vermont. Donald and Audrey operated LaFlam Motors from 1977-1998. From 2000-2008, Donald and Audrey operated the Wyndmere House, a bed and breakfast in Brandon, Vermont. They were blessed with four loving children whom they raised in Middlebury, Vermont. Donald lived a full and active life. He and Audrey were known for their passion for puzzles, antiques, old cars, cribbage, square dancing and good stiff drinks. Donald loved apple pie, Thanksgiving dinner, his wife’s homemade soup and chocolate bittersweet cookies. The family fondly remembers Donald spending time at family dinners and birthdays, sugaring in Salisbury, stopping at every tag sale and telling a good story. Donald was a fervent Yankees fan and was able to travel to Yankee Stadium in 2008 to see a final game in the House that Ruth Built before the new stadium was constructed. He was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and even prouder great-grandfather. Donald is survived by his wife, Audrey, of 66 years. He is survived by his brother, Robert LaFlam, of Florida, and wife Barbara. He is also survived by his son, Donald Jr. and wife Michele (Dowling); his daughter, Debra Tobin and husband Peter; Anastasia Cassidy-Knight and husband Steve; and Thaddeus and wife Laura (Burnham). Surviving grandchildren include Elizabeth (Tobin) Eddy and husband Kevin, Ryan Cassidy and wife Johnnie (Galbicsek), Jennifer LaFlam, Jason Laflam, Cathleen (Tobin) Brustuen and husband Leif, Josh LaFlam, Kyle Cassidy, Cody Burnham and fiancée Amanda Blaisdell, and Misty Burnham. Surviving great-grandchildren include Parker Eddy, Aiden Gibbud, Bennett Eddy and Ezmay Burnham. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, will officiate. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date, in the family lot, in West Side Cemetery in Salisbury. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 3-5 p.m. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.