Donald R. LaFlam rites BRANDON - The funeral service for Donald R. LaFlam, 83, who died Nov. 8, 2018, was held Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor of St. Mary's Church in Brandon, officiated. Family members offered eulogies. A reception followed at the Lilac Inn in Brandon. A vigil prayer service took place Tuesday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at a later date.
