Donald R. LaFlam BRANDON - Donald Richard LaFlam, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at his home. Calling hours are from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
