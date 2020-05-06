Donald R. Riecker BOMOSEEN — Donald Robert Riecker, 84, a longtime resident of Bomoseen, died Saturday evening, May 2, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 19, 1935, in Tappan, New York, the son of Theodore and Gladys (Simpson) Riecker. Mr. Riecker grew up in Pearl River, New York, where he graduated from high school. He married Janice Winters on Sept. 7, 1957. Mr. Riecker was employed for over 30 years by the Orange and Rockland Utilities until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed yardwork, reading and boating. Mr. Riecker was a member of the Poultney United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Janice of Bomoseen; two sons, Donald S. Riecker and wife Vahida of Castleton and Richard A. Riecker and wife Kristine of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Kerry E. Riecker of Rindge, New Hampshire; seven grandchildren, David Kerly, Zachary Riecker, Shannon Kerly, Zoey Riecker, Christian Hooper, Rachele Riecker and Alex Riecker; two sisters-in-law, Carol Harper of New Jersey and Bernice Riecker of New York; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Theodore Riecker. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Poultney United Methodist Church. Burial will be at a later date in New Jersey. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 203, Poultney, VT 05764.
