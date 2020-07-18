Donald R. Riecker BOMOSEEN — The memorial service for Donald Robert Riecker, 84, who died May 2, 2020, will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Poultney United Methodist Church, 108 Main St., Poultney, with the Rev. Susan Hardman-Zimmerman officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Poultney United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 203, Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.