Donald R. Vincent OCALA, Fla. — Donald R. Vincent, 72, of Ocala, Florida, loving husband and father of three, went home to the Lord Feb. 8, 2021, after a brief illness. Don was born in Springfield, Vermont, and was the son of the late Albert and Theresa Vincent of Manchester, New Hampshire. A 1966 graduate of Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon, Vermont, he went on to spend 13 years in the Army National Guard. Most of his career in transportation management was spent with the United Parcel Service and CF Motor Freight. He was a jovial man with a great sense of humor and a boisterous laugh. His interests were varied, loving many outdoor hobbies, including farming, hunting, fishing, camping, golf, gardening and kayaking. He also enjoyed playing card games with friends and family. He was a trained pilot, licensed auctioneer, a member of the Free Masons and a Shriner. Don had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, his Savior, and was an active member of the churches wherever he resided. Don is survived by his wife, Terry Jean Vincent, of Ocala, Florida; three children, Lisa Vincent Bender and husband Todd of Hershey, Pennsylvania, Peter Vincent and wife Lisa of Corinth, Vermont, and Eric Vincent and wife Marissa of Bel Air, Maryland; six grandchildren and one great-grandson; two sisters, Jeanette Kennedy of Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and Diane Cross and husband Jim of Whitefield, New Hampshire; two stepsons, William Ogert of Bennington, New Hampshire, and Donald Orgert of Spencer, Massachusetts; several nieces and nephews; and of course, his beloved dog, Buddy. An intimate service was held at Oakwood Church in Ocala, Florida, on Feb. 13, 2021, with a celebration of life to be held in Rutland, Vermont, at a later date.
