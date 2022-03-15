Donald S. Whitney NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Donald S. Whitney, 99, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at his home.. He was born Oct. 11, 1922, in Springfield, the son of Phillip and Sarah (Stafford) Whitney. He graduated from Springfield High School and the Co-Op Program. Mr. Whitney worked as a machinist and engineer at Fellows Gear Shaper for almost 50 years, retiring in 1987. After retirement, he was active with the American Precision Museum in Windsor; served as a mentor at the Howard Dean Tech Center Co-Op program; assisted with restoration of Spencer Hollow School House, as well as the Great Hall in Springfield displaying the machine tool industry. In 2017. he was named Springfield Citizen of the Year. He was also active with many clubs, including the Hit or Miss Club, Ascutney Trail Association, Appalachian Trail Association, Green Mountain Club, volunteered maintaining trails, including those of Hartness Park in Springfield. Mr. Whitney enjoyed hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, canoeing, winter camping and worldwide travel. He was an avid photographer; a photo he took of the Spencer Hollow family farm was accepted by the new magazine, Vermont Life, and placed on the cover of the first issue. Survivors include three daughters, Lisa and Paula Whitney, both of Springfield, Melanie Whitney, of St. Augustine, Florida; two grandsons; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Mark Whitney; and five siblings, Margaret Besenbruch, Rollin Whitney, Mildred Massello, Harriet Dodge and Alice Beadle. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Precision Museum, P.O. Box 679, Windsor, VT 05089; or Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156.
