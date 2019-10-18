Donald T. Williams POULTNEY — Donald T. Williams, 90, a lifelong resident of Poultney, died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, surrounded by his family, at the Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland. He was born April 6, 1929, in Black Brook, NY, the son of David and Mary L. (LaFountain) Williams. Don attended local schools in Poultney. He was employed as a machinist at Williams Machine Shop in Poultney, retiring after 51 years of service. After retirement, Don went to work for the town of Poultney transfer station and also took care of the ballfields in town. He also was caretaker for several area camps in Poultney. His hobby was saving money, he was a “professional copper stripper, bottle picker and potato picker.” Don was a former member of the Poultney Fire Department and a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church. He is survived by his daughter, Margaret “Peg” MacDougal (Kevin), of Poultney; by his sister, Eileen Vadnais, of Colchester; by his grandchildren Christopher Combatti and Megan Combatti; by his special nephew, Dan Williams (Cindy), and several other nieces and nephews; by his companion of several years, Janet Wooster, of Poultney; and his good friend, Ron McLaughlin. Don was predeceased by his parents; by his wife, Gail Williams, who died Dec. 13, 2010; by his brother, William “Doc” Williams; and a nephew, Larry Williams. Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
