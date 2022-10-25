Donald Taylor Jr. RUTLAND — Donald J. Taylor Jr., 75, died October 21, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Rutland, January 30, 1947, son of Donald J. and Ida (Frankiewicz) Taylor. Donald was a 1965 graduate of Rutland High School. He worked in the kitchen at Rutland Regional Medical Center for 48 years. Donald attended St. Peter’s Church. He was a member of the Rutland High School track team and also a 50 year member of the Rutland Moose Lodge. Surviving are his brother, Gregory Taylor and his wife Darlene Paller Taylor of Mulberry, Florida; 5 nieces and nephews, Corey Taylor, Kyle Taylor, David Paller, Joanna McCullough and Julia Romero; 12 great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Ida and Donald Taylor; his wife, Lillian A. Taylor in 2021; a sister, Martha Smith and nephew Jared Smith. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
