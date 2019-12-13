Donald V. Abbott SPRINGFIELD — Donald V. Abbott, 81, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Mount Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, after a brief illness. He was born Dec. 10, 1937, in Granville, New York, the son of Maurice C. and Harriet R. (Bushman) Abbott. He graduated from Springfield High School. Mr. Abbott served in the Army National Guard for 22 years, including during the Vietnam era. On May 16, 1959, he married Marion J. Grover in North Springfield. She predeceased him Aug. 7, 1996. For many years, he owned and operated Don Abbott Building and Remodeling in Springfield and with Marion, Springfield Decorating Center. They later were insurance agents, owning and operating Abbott Associates for several years. After retiring, he was clerk of the works at Stoughton House in Windsor. Survivors include two children Vernon Abbott, of Bloomington, Illinois, Karen Read, of Timberlake, North Carolina; a granddaughter; longtime companion Cynthia Gagnier, of Springfield; nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Abbott was also predeceased by a brother, Edward Abbott. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the funeral home with the Rev. George Keeler officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or at www.cancer.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.