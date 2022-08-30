Donald W. Lajoie PITTSFORD — Donald Wayne Lajoie, 67, of Wendell, NC and a former resident of Pittsford died unexpectedly, but peacefully on Thursday August 25, 2022 at his sister”s residence in Pittsford. He was born on May 26, 1955 in Kittery, ME the son of Richard A and Martha (Foley) Lajoie. Mr. Lajoie grew up in Farmington, NH and relocated to Rutland in 1967. He graduated from Vergennes High School in 1973. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed in Portland, ME until his honorable discharge. Don married Stephanie Whitehorne on August 30, 1980. He became employed by his father at Guarantee System Carpet Cleaning, eventually purchasing the company in 1992 and operating it until his retirement in 2018 when he relocated to North Carolina. He enjoyed Bocce, curling, fishing and long bicycle rides with his wife. Don was a former member of Pittsford Rotary Club where he had served as the president, was an active member of the Rutland Rocks Curling Club, American Legion Post #31, and Triangle Curling Club. Survivors include his wife Stephanie Whitehorne of Wendell, NC,daughter Brittany Lajoie, son Dustin Lajoie both now residing in Boston MA. He is also survived by his sisters Deborah Payne of Pittsford, Dorrie Yakunovich of Proctor, and Cathy Blanchard of Clarendon, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father in 1992 and his mother in 2015. Friends may call from 2pm until 4pm on Thursday September 1, 2022 at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT. Memorial contributions, in lieu of sending flowers may be made in Don Lajoie’s name to The Dodge House c/o Veterans Assistance Office, PO Box 12, Rutland, VT 05701
