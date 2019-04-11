Donald W. Lourie Sr. WEST RUPERT — Donald William Lourie Sr., 98, died April 3, 2019, in Bella Vista, Arkansas. He was born March 3, 1921, the son of Allie May Peck and John T. Lourie. Mr. Lourie was a dairy farmer in West Rupert for many years and then worked at Merck Forest Foundation in Rupert for 20 years observing animals and plants, teaching conservation techniques, logging and maintaining roads. He taught agriculture classes at Salem Washington Academy. He was active in Vermont Farm Bureau and 4-H clubs. Survivors include six children Donald, of Springdale, Arkansas, Peggy Hendry, of Whitesboro, Texas, Maye Johnson, of Goldendale, Washington, Demus, of Everson, Washington, David, of Perth, Australia, and Dan, of Kent, Washington; 16 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; siblings Frances Campbell, of Niagara Falls, New York, Anna Jones, of Topsham, Maine, Arthur Lourie, of Rupert, Robert and Evan Lourie, of Cambridge, New York. He was predeceased by his wife, June Huggins, and sister, Elsie Lourie Buck. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, New York. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Rupert Congregational Church, followed by burial next to the church in Rupert Cemetery and then a lunch reception at Rupert Firehouse Community Building. Memorial contributions may be made to Rupert Congregational Church and Rupert Historical Society. For online condolences, visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
