Donato Sanford Carrara RUTLAND — Donato Sanford “Sonny” Carrara passed away on Sept. 28, 2020, in Rutland, Vermont. He was born on March 1, 1940, to Bennie and Elizabeth Carrara. Raised in Hartford, Connecticut, Sonny Carrara served in the U.S. Army in Germany and in the Merchant Marines aboard U.S. Navy vessels spanning from the Vietnam War to the Persian Gulf War. He was a Master Electrician and spent much of the 1980s working in Colorado and Alaska before settling in West Rutland, Vermont, where he started Carrara Electric Corp. He was extremely outgoing and was comfortable in any town or any country. He was immensely proud of his world travels and often remarked “Moss never grows on a rolling stone.” He is survived by two children, John Adam Carrara from Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Lisa Carrara from Springfield, Vermont; and his brother, Larry Carrara from Rutland. He was predeceased by his son, Donato Edward Carrara; his daughter, Denise Adele Carrara; and his sister, Vivian Samplatsky. "Sonny" will be sorely missed by all who experienced his bountiful generosity and enduring spirit. He will be laid to rest in a family ceremony in Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford, Vermont.
