Donna Boye RUTLAND — Donna Boye, formerly of Rutland, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her daughter's home in Oxnard, California. She was born in Troy, New York, to Marie L. Willard and Earl W. Willard. She graduated from Buena High School in Ventura, California. She loved cooking for her family and especially her seven grandchildren and three great-grand children. She had great pleasure from her Indian artifacts that she collected over the years. She is survived by her daughters Deena Milllikin of Oxnard, California; and Jennifer Replogle of Moorepark, California; her brother Mark Willard of Manchester, New Hampshire; and her sisters Laurie Guyette of Buckeye, Arizona; and Deena Willard of Rutland. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
