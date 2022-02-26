Donna Carter FAIR HAVEN — Donna Carter, 65, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2002, at her residence, following a period of declining health. She was born Nov. 5, 1956, in Corpus Christi, Texas, the daughter of Donald and Joan (Bellmore) Beede. She graduated from Fair Haven Union High School. Mrs. Carter was a homemaker. She was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Fair Haven. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Survivors include her children, Benjamin and Makenzie Carter, Sarah and Shana Lee; siblings, Tanya Hall, Debbie Karmels, Mitchell and Perry Beede; and several grandchildren. Mrs. Carter was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Carter Jr. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service and burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
