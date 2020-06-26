Donna D. Taylor Shackett BRANDON — Donna D. Taylor Shackett, 54, of Brandon, passed away unexpectedly at Mary Fletcher Hospital on June 10, 2020. She is predeceased by her daughter Naomi Nichole Taylor, and survived by her husband Bernard Shackett; children, B.J., Mary and Christian; and siblings Dennis, Stacia, Tammy and Holly. She also is survived by her grandchildren Bryton, Gemma and many nieces and nephews. We will always remember her for her love of music, dance, food, family, friends and animals. May she rest in peace. Celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
