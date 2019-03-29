Donna E. Bink DANBY — Donna E. Bink, 69, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the home of her son, David, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born on June 9, 1949, in Cherry Plain, New York. Donna was the daughter of Doris Teal and Jacob Bink. On April 1, 1967, Donna married Linwood Champine Jr. They moved to Vermont and together, raised three sons Robert, David and Wayne Champine. Donna worked for many years at local businesses in Danby and Mount Tabor. Donna moved back to New York for several years before returning to Danby to live with her son, David, and his two daughters. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, sewing, Yahtzee and spending time with her family. Most of all, Donna enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren Brooke and Samira Champine, of Danby, Dylan Champine, of Waterbury, and her close friend, Jean Trudel, of Manchester. Survivors include her sons Bobby, of Waterbury, David, of Danby, and Wayne, of Stuyvesant, New York. She is also survived by her three grandchildren; and her siblings Joyce (Fred) Moses, of Petersburgh, New York, Elvia Corlew, of Stephentown, New York, Lillian (Lee) Grandjean, of Ballston Spa, New York, Lorraine Heath, of West Sand Lake, New York, Melissa (Dan) Tierney, of Newark, Delaware, and Philip Bink, of East Nassau, New York. She was predeceased by four brothers Richard, Wayne, Jacob Jr. and Kenny. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Spooker. Keeping with Donna’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Cherry Plain, New York. Donations in memory of Donna can be made to the VNA Hospice of the Southwest Region at vermontvisitingnurses.org.
