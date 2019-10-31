Donna J. Dejong WEST RUTLAND — Donna J. Dejong, 53, died Oct. 28, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Oct. 24, 1966, in Proctor, the daughter of Dorothy (Cook) and David Mailhiot Sr. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. Ms. Dejong worked at Stewart’s Shop in West Rutland. Survivors include her parents, of West Rutland; a son, Ryan Dejong, and a daughter, Haley Follis, both of Rockford, Illinois; five siblings Steven Mailhiot, of Clarendon, Stephen Mailhiot, of Michigan, David Mailhiot Jr., of Wallingford, Donald Mailhiot, of Proctor, Carol Bagley, of Windsor; and two grandchildren. There are no public services. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.