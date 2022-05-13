Donna J. Roberts HARDWICK — The graveside service for Donna Jean Roberts, 68, who died Feb. 8, 2022, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice or Washington County Mental Health. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
